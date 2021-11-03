After three full days of softball at the Columbus South Commons Softball complex, it wound up being two area foes that had faced off six previous times battling it out for the Class A Private state title.
When it was over with, Wesleyan edged out George Walton 3-0 to win the title, but not before the Lady Bulldogs beat the Lady Wolves 6-4 to have Wesleyan its first loss of the tournament.
The two teams face off in the second round of the tournament with Wesleyan winning 4-0, but the Lady Bulldogs battled back through the losers bracket by beating Eagles Landing Christian 8-4 to earn a berth in the championship.
Needing to win two games to win the title, UCLA commit Taylor Tinsley took the circle in both contests. She pitched all seven innings in Game 1, allowing six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight batters.
Tinsley was aided by a 3-for-4 performance at the place by Caroline Conner and 2-for-4 games by Leila Mathis and Riley Wilson. Tinsley herself also went 2-for-4 with 2 RBIs at the dish in Game 1.
Tinsley kept the momentum going in the cicle in Game 2, allowing just four hits and one earned run across seven innings while striking out another eight batters.
However, GWA didn’t have an answer for Wesleyan’s pitcher in Game 2. Conner logged the Lady Dawgs’ only hit of the contest with a single in the second inning.
The runner-up finish is George Walton’s best finish in softball since joining the Georgia High School Association, surpassing the Lady Dawgs’ third place finish in 2019.
