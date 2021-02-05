Heading into this week’s action, the Loganville boys had a chance to grab the second seed in the upcoming Region 8-AAAAA basketball tournament.
But they lost a pair of winnable games by a total of 3 points, dropping them all the way to fifth place where they’ll face a much tougher road to getting back to the state tournament.
“It was really frustrating,” said Red Devils coach Josh Grayson, whose team lost to Clarke Central on Monday and Apalachee on Tuesday to fall to 18-8 overall and 7-6 in the league. “If we had played the way I thought we could, we would have won both games. But it’s been that kind of year.”
Certainly it’s been different than last season, when the team could lean on all-state player Sheldon Arnold to carry them. He led them and the county in scoring with 18.4 points a game.
Instead, the Red Devils leading scorers are a pair of frontcourt players with limited experience playing organized basketball.
“We’ve definitely had to learn to play a different way,” Grayson said. “It seems like it’s a different person every game.”
Junior forward Chris Dorbor, who transferred from Minnesota last year and just became eligible to play in December, leads the team in scoring with 12 points a game. Nhine Wills, the other forward, is at 10 a contest.
“They are great kids and talented players,” Grayson said. “They just haven’t played a lot of this level.”
Cooper Rubio has been solid at point guard. The senior is averaging just 7 points, but he setting up others with seven assists a game.
Ryan Grayson, the coach’s son, provides the team with an outside threat. In an earlier win over Eastside, he sank six 3-point shots. He hit five in a victory over Eastside.
“We’ve got four or five guys averaging 7 to 12 points a game, so it’s seems like it’s a different guy every night,” Zorn said.
The Red Devils were scheduled to close out the season Friday night against Eastside. They’ll then have a week off to prepare for the region tournament.
