SOCIAL CIRCLE, G.A. – The Redskins’ offense had a resurgent second half effort, but it was not enough to topple the Commerce Tigers, losing 48-22.
It was a tale of two halves for Social Circle. The Redskins were plagued by their inability to finish off drives early, but their second half performance showed signs of promise going forward.
“That was the best offensive performance we’ve had all year,” Redskin head coach Rob Patton said after the game.
Quarterback Logan Cross went 26-for-36, with 269 yards through the air and one touchdown pass. He distributed the ball to nine different receivers during the game, including four passes to receiving yardage leader K.J. Reid.
But the highlight of the Redskin offense was getting star running back Amarion Russell from injury.
“He was a big difference-maker for us,” Patton explained. “Getting him back in the lineup is a money-maker for us.”
Russell proved to be the focal point of the Social Circle offensive gameplan and scored all three Redskin touchdowns on the night. He also eclipsed 100 yards rushing on only 16 carries.
Social Circle scored on their first three possessions of the second half, which ended up being their only three scores of the game.
While the offense had their best game of the 2020 season, the same cannot be said for the struggling defense, which allowed a score on every possession apart from the final drive that ended the game.
Coach Patton took the blame for how the defense performed against the explosive Tiger offense.
“Defensively, we struggled tonight,” Patton admitted. “We had a confusing gameplan and that is one-hundred percent on me.”
Commerce only saw one fourth down the entire evening, and scored a 34-yard touchdown pass on that fourth down.
The Tigers also notched 14 first downs in the game, 10 of which came in the first half.
The Redskins will look to build off this offensive performance and salvage their 2020 campaign next Friday, Nov. 13 on the road against region foe Towns County.
