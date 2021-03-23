The Monroe Area High School baseball team earned a signature win Friday, edging the No. 1 team in Class AAA, Hart County, 1-0 behind a combination of solid pitching, strong defense and some timely hitting.
Hunter Redden and Jake Hegwood both worked three innings on the pitcher’s mound fanning three batters each. Lee Broach also helped keep the Bulldogs off the scoreboard.
“Hunter, Jake and Lee did a great job of holding Hart's potent lineup to no runs,” Hurricanes head coach Chad Kitchens said. “I think that was the first time they had been shut out all season. I am very proud of our guys. I hope this will show them what they are capable of. And I hope this will give them the confidence to know they can play like this day in and day out.”
Bryant Olson reached base on a walk and then stole second. Reid Murray then delivered at the plate to score the only run of the game.
Hart County’s Casey Tallent, a Clemson commit, recorded 15 strikeouts in six innings of work.
“He was legit,” Kitchens said. “He was upper 80s plus breaking stuff and command. He is absolutely the best pitcher on the best team we've faced in a while and maybe since I've been here.”
While Monroe Area (5-10, 1-2) fell 16-0 in the nightcap of the doubleheader against Hart County (10-3, 2-1), Kitchens said the Game 1 victory was a huge accomplishment for his players.
“I am very proud of our guys, the coach said. I hope this will show them what they are capable of. And I hope this will give them the confidence to know they can play like this day in and day out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.