Texas and Oklahoma on Tuesday announced that they have formally asked the Southeastern Conference to be considered for membership starting on July 1, 2025, after their current media rights deals with the Big 12 expire.
"We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC," the two schools said in a letter to SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey that was signed by Texas President Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr.
The letter is the first official acknowledgment that Texas and Oklahoma wish to depart the Big 12 specifically for the SEC, a desire that first was reported last week. It comes one day after the two college sports powerhouses announced that they will not be renewing their grant of rights agreement with the Big 12 after it expires in 2025, in effect signaling their intention to depart the conference.
In a separate statement Tuesday, Sankey acknowledged the request by Texas and Oklahoma.
Statement from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey:
"While the SEC has not proactively sought new members, we will pursue significant change when there is a clear consensus among our members that such actions will further enrich the experiences of our student-athletes and lead to greater academic and athletic achievement across our campuses," Sankey said. "The Presidents and Chancellors of the SEC, in their capacity as the conference's Chief Executive Officers, will consider these requests in the near future. Per the Bylaws of the SEC, a vote of at least three-fourths of the SEC's 14 members is required to extend an invitation for membership."
ESPN reported that the presidents and chancellors of the SEC schools will meet Thursday to discuss expansion, though it was unclear whether they would vote on the issue.
In a statement released Monday, Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said the other conference schools were "disappointed" by Texas's and Oklahoma's decision but "recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently.
"Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond," Bowlsby continued. "The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future."
The grant of rights agreement gives the Big 12 control of its schools' Tier 1 and Tier 2 broadcasting rights for college football and men's basketball, essentially binding schools to the conference over the course of the contract. According to conference bylaws, schools must give the conference 18 months' notice if they intend to leave before the contract expires and pay a buyout fee equivalent to the media-rights money they would have received from the conference. According to multiple reports, that buyout could approach $80 million for each school, with other reports suggesting it could top $100 million each.
It's assumed Texas and Oklahoma will try to negotiate a reduced buyout fee so they can leave the conference as early as possible and not wait until the grant of rights agreement ends in four years. Doing so also would allow the Big 12 to attract new teams as quickly as possible.
The Big 12 currently has media-rights deals with ESPN and Fox, and each school received $34.5 million from those contracts this year. SEC schools are expected to receive around $68 million annually when the conference's new deal with ESPN goes into effect in 2024, and that number probably would rise with the addition of high-profile programs in Texas and Oklahoma.
On Sunday afternoon, the Big 12 executive committee - Bowlsby, Texas Tech President Lawrence Schovanec and Baylor President Linda Livingstone - met via videoconference with Harroz Jr. and Hartzell.
"The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as the other member institutions of the Conference," Bowlsby said in a statement. "I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact."
Big 12 officials have discussed giving Texas and Oklahoma a bigger share of conference revenue, CBS Sports reported Saturday, with other conference schools receiving less, as an enticement for the two national powerhouses to stay.
Texas A&M left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, and last week Athletic Director Ross Bjork told reporters he hoped the Aggies would remain the lone school from Texas in the conference. But any objections Texas A&M might have are not expected to derail the move by Texas and Oklahoma to join the SEC, and on Saturday, Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks said in a statement that "we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come."
