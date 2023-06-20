Monroe, GA (30655)

Today

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Heavy and torrential downpours at times. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.