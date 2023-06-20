Seven-on-seven camps have become a ubiquitous and indispensable part of high school off-season football training.
Sort of like weight lifting, which evolved from being an individual pursuit to a critical part of staying competitive, 7-on-7 is now a part of nearly every team’s summer itinerary.
As the name indicates, the activity reduces the number of players on each team and limits the level of contact. The point is for skill-position players (quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers) to enhance their skills in passing, route running, and defending receivers.
So popular has it become that Georgia even has its own league (GA 7-on-7) dedicated to the activity year-round. Participation has nearly tripled and college football recruiters have made the tournaments must-see viewing.
But mostly, a tournament is hosted by a high school which invites other programs to participate. And herein lies the rub.
Apparently, 7-on-7 camps were being used for more than just helping players get better. They were being used to help a host program improve as well.
The scenario often went like this: a coveted star player from an outside school would attend with his team, be impressed by the facilities, the athletes, or the coaches of the host school and, next thing you know, the awestruck player ends up on the other school’s roster.
The practice was mostly directed at rising ninth graders, who aren’t subject to the Georgia High School Association rule that requires transferring students to sit out a season in their chosen sport unless their family moved into the school’s attendance zone.
Plucking a young, rising playmaker from another school without penalty was too much of a loophole for ambitious programs to ignore.
Complaints from impacted programs at first began to trickle in but soon became a monsoon. GHSA responded not by nibbling around the edges of the issues but with a draconian measure that’s sure to end the practice of school’s poaching young players from other teams.
Passed last April, the rule would make middle school students ineligible until 11th grade if they attended a high school 7-on-7 tournament or any other skills camp and then transferred to a host school.
To police the rule, GHSA requires host schools to provide a list of camp attendees and coaches.
The rule only affects athletes attending a camp outside of their high school attendance zone. But most coaches prefer to extend themselves and their players by traveling further outside both their geographic and comfort zone.
Now they can do so knowing that, in the end, their program and not another will be the sole beneficiary.
David Johnson has been a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune for more than 20 years. His column appears each Wednesday.
