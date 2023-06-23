Last week I was back in my native Southern Mississippi in order to see the Hattiesburg Super Regional.
I got a quick reminder on how unpredictable the weather can be there. Afternoon thunderstorms plagued the event, and in my view, thwarted the Golden Eagles’ chances of reaching Omaha instead of the Tennessee Vols.
Case in point, Saturday’s Game 1.
Southern Miss’ transfer portal pitcher from the NCAA Division III champs, Billy Oldham, was dealing. Through four innings, the Vols, looked anemic at the plate. They had no runs and just one hit.
Oldham also had some early run support, a two-run double by a sophomore, Tate Parker, and a single one in the third and fourth inning made for a 4-0 lead. Times were good.
Then came nearby lightning. Off the field. The last time I experienced this was the Monroe Area season opener with LCA. That game never made it.
The other was at Auburn when USM played the Tigers in a non-conference football game in 2019 at Jordan-Haire. This game was delayed by three hours. The game finally resumed and ended around 9:30, thus 6 1/2 hours to play a three-hour game.
As it turned out, Game 1 was done for Saturday. The expectant front made it in at 8 p.m. and that was it.
Back on Sunday, the sun was out and it was much drier. But still, hot.
Oldham could not be brought back after five innings of work. Tennessee made a brief rally behind the new guy and it was 4-3 after five, the Vols were the home team in Game 1.
Southern was forced to bring in Justin Storm. He stormed out the Vols over the last four innings and USM won Game 1, 5-3.
Just one more win to Omaha. Bad news, our two most effective pitchers were done.
Game 2 could not have started better for the Buzzards. A four-run third had USM up 4-0.
Six innings to Omaha, and we had our ace, Tanner Hall on the mound. Ironically, our No. 2 from last year’s Super Regional team, Waldrop, had just led Florida to Omaha with a shutout in the Gainesville Super Regional.
Hall, however, lost it in the top of the fourth. When you walk the No. 9 batter and then hit the leadoff man to bring up the Vols’ one really good hitter, Dickey, things will go bad.
They did. Six runs for the Vols. We went from four up to two down.
The last three innings went quick as UT’s standout pitching took over.
The series was tied after the 8-4 final.
Having spent most of my time in Southern Mississippi, I could tell you, the best time to play Game 3 would be 11 a.m. ESPN said 5 p.m.
Mickey Mouse, ABC-ESPN’s owner, does not know our weather.
Sure enough, at 5, a massive thunderstorm. The game was delayed until 9:06.
By then I had seen enough baseball and went to my friend’s house in Jones County. I was going to Alabama the next day to see friends and then head to the Gulf Coast at Biloxi/Ocean Springs for two days on the beach.
On the coast, the breeze off the Gulf determines how the weather will be. It was steady, so the rain stayed away. So good times came Tuesday and Wednesday.
Could not say the same for USM. They were blanked 5-0 by UT’s pitching. The Vols made it to Omaha. They didn’t stay long, LSU sent the home Tuesday night and as of Thursday, LSU and Florida were two of the last three teams standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.