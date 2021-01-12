LOGANVILLE — In a matchup of two high school girls basketball teams ranked in their respective classes, host Loganville prevailed 43-26 over North Forsyth on Jan. 6.
The Lady Devils led at the quarter breaks, 7-3, 17-9 and 43-26.
Sydney Bolden of Loganville (11-2) led all scorers with 16 points. Janae Charles added 9 points.
Meredith Franklin, a sophomore, led North Forsyth (10-2) with 5 points.
Loganville boys 54, North Forsyth 47
At Loganville, the Red Devils jumped to a big lead and beat North Forsyth 54-47.
The Red Devils led 22-12 after the first quarter and 33-24 at halftime.
It was 43-36 after three quarters.
Junior Chris Dorbor led Loganville (9-3) with 19 points. Thomas Gryason added 12 on four 3-pointers.
Loganville girls 66, Apalachee 19
The Red Devils defeated Apalachee 66-19 in Winder.
The Red Devils led 19-2, 43-12 and 56-28 at the rest stops.
GWA boys 62, Athens Academy 49
George Walton rallied to beat Athens Academy 62-49 on Friday.
The Spartans led 18-16 after the first quarter and 29-28 at halftime, and padded their leads to 44-38 entering the fourth.
But the Bulldogs rallied for a 24-5 edge in the fourth to pull away.
Kennedy Johnson scored 15 points, including two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, to lead GWA (5-6 overall, 2-0 region).
Noah Hicks scored 14 points, Reese Gelsthorpe 11 and Hayden Blanz 10.
Kymel Williams scored 18 for Athens Academy (2-9) and Deion Colze added 16.
Athens Academy 40, GWA girls 18
Athens Academy led 10-0 after a quarter and cruised to a 40-18 win.
Elizabeth Jahns and Marine Couch scored 6 points each for GWA.
