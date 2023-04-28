Loganville High School baseball

Loganville High School’s James Beaver delivers during last week’s opening round Class AAAAA state playoff series against Dalton High School. Coach Bran Mills’ team swept the opening round with wins of 11-1 and 11-4. LHS will host Chapel Hill in the second.  Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler photography

The Loganville baseball team ran Dalton out of town in the first round of the Class AAAAA state baseball tournament at Red Devils Field Monday afternoon.

The Red Devils (25-7) swept a doubleheader, winning 11-1 and 11-4 in the best-of-three series. Next up is the second round matchup with Chapel Hill. The three game series opens Saturday at 2 p.m. at Red Devil Park. The second game will follow 30 minutes afterwards. An if neccesary third game would be Monday.

