The Loganville baseball team ran Dalton out of town in the first round of the Class AAAAA state baseball tournament at Red Devils Field Monday afternoon.
The Red Devils (25-7) swept a doubleheader, winning 11-1 and 11-4 in the best-of-three series. Next up is the second round matchup with Chapel Hill. The three game series opens Saturday at 2 p.m. at Red Devil Park. The second game will follow 30 minutes afterwards. An if neccesary third game would be Monday.
In the process, they compiled 14 stolen bases, including nine in the opener.
“We’ve got some speed,” said second-year Loganville manager Bran Mills. “Some of it was by design, but some of those guys have the green light if they think they can do it.”
With the wins, Loganville extended its streak of first round victories to 16, dating back to a loss to Kell in 2015.
“I don’t know if there any reason other than we’ve been blessed with some really good players,” Mills said of his team’s first-round dominance.
Though considerably younger than last spring, this roster is choked full of talent. It was on full display against the Cantamounts.
On the mound, Mills employed six pitchers over the two games. Junior Tucker Segars started Game 1 and pitched three innings, allowing no hits with a strikeout and walk, before giving way to fellow 11th-grader Layne Ayers, who allowed two hits, struck out five, and recorded five Ks.
In the second game, senior Jordan Davis started and pitched the first three frames, allowing three hits and two runs while striking out five with two base-on-balls.
He was relieved by junior Kaden Freeman, who pitched two innings, followed by senior Sherman Johnson and freshman Jake Boland, who each tossed one inning.
It is quite a departure from last season, when the Red Devils relied heavily on co-aces Dawson Coe and Trent Burnett.
“It was nice having a couple of horse like that,” Mills said. “But these guys have done a good job in their roles. We just have to be a lot more strategic in our thinking and how we handle things this year.”
At the plate, junior James Beaver led the offensive attack with four hits and four RBI in the series, including a single in his first at-bat in Game 2 to knock in the first run.
Loganville scored the rest of the its runs over the next three innings to put the game out of reach.
In a four-run second, Ayers dropped a sacrifice bunt to drive in a run, followed by RBI singles by Beaver and freshman Jordan Johnson. They added another on a wild pitch.
Junior Nolan Keener delivered the big blow in a four-run fourth with a two-RBI single. He scored the Red Devils final run of the game on an RBI single by junior Jaylen Jones.
