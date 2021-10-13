In the epic motion picture “Apollo 13,” about the doomed but heroic mission to reach the moon, Gene Kranz, the NASA flight director, is quoted as saying after everything went haywire and the mission became getting the astronauts back to Earth safely, “failure is not an option.”
He never actually said those words, but it made for a legendary cinematic moment.
I thought of this when we learned last week that the Georgia High School Association officially voted to institute a 3.0 multiplier when reclassifying its member schools later this year.
For the adversely impacted schools, failure is the only option. Until they start losing, GHSA is going to continue to throw every obstacle in their path.
The multiplier will count students who attend a school but live outside its attendance zone three times in calculating a school’s population, which is then used to determine its classification, from the smallest in Class A to the largest in Class AAAAAAA.
The multiplier had been at two for several years, but didn’t have the intended affect. Now it will be increased with no limitation on how high a school can be moved.
GHSA’s latest vindictive move is primarily aimed at private schools who, because they are not limited by attendance zones, are accused of recruiting. But there will be collateral damage.
Supposedly, one of the purposes of classifications is safety of the players by pitting schools of similar size against each other. However, apparently “fairness” trumps safety now with the GHSA.
One private school administrator pointed out, in a perfectly apt analogy, that Mercer University might play mighty Alabama in football once a year, but then they go back to facing teams their own size.
To take the analogy a step further, given GHSA’s new arrangement, Mercer’s schedule would include Alabama, followed by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon. Facing that gauntlet, they’d rarely win and get beat to a pulp in the process.
Among our high school programs, schools like Woodward and St. Pius, who average about 1,100 students, will be regularly playing schools like Brookwood and Mill Creek, who have over 4,000.
What’s more, many public schools that aren’t particularly successful on the various playing fields will be moved to higher classifications, in which they’ll struggle even more.
Consider Wheeler, which has had just three winning seasons in 15 years, or Rockdale County, which has averaged two wins over the past six falls. They’ll be bumped up from AAAAAA to AAAAAAA.
But no matter. As long as those privates can be knocked down a notch or two by moving them up a notch or two, or even three, it’s all good.
