The Loganville High School baseball team took a big step toward a region title Monday afternoon by defeating Winder-Barrow 9-3 on the road.
The game was close in the early inning but the LHS offense took control in the later inning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you are currently a print subscriber but don't have an online account, select this option. You will need to use your 7 digit subscriber account number (with leading zeros) and your last name (in UPPERCASE).
Online only subscription to The Walton Tribune
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|30 Days
|$10.00
|for 30 days
|180 Days
|$50.00
|for 180 days
|365 Days
|$70.00
|for 365 days
The Loganville High School baseball team took a big step toward a region title Monday afternoon by defeating Winder-Barrow 9-3 on the road.
The game was close in the early inning but the LHS offense took control in the later inning.
Tucker Segars earned the win going six innings and striking out eight batters. Segars allowed just one earned run and one walk while recording his fifth victory of 2023.
The junior was practically untouchable through five innings, allowing three hits and no runs to the Bulldoggs during that span.
The Diamond Devils (19-7 overall, 9-0 in 8-AAAAA) remained undefeated in region play and are now on an eight-game winning streak and winners of their last 11-of-12. The lone setback was to Parkview, the top team in 7A.
Winder-Barrow is in second place in the region standings at 7-2 followed by Jefferson at 6-3. The Bulldoggs entered Monday's contest on a 10-game winning streak.
In Monday's game, Winder-Barrow starter Gabe Tatum allowed just one unearned run in five innings and struck out six Red Devils. But after Tatum left the pitcher's mound, things fell apart for the host Doggs.
Loganville Jordan Johnson had a two-run single and Angel Quezada drove in a pair of runs in the sixth after being called on as a pinch hitter. Sherman Johnson had a big day reaching base four times on three hits and a walk. He also stole three bases in the win.
LHS and WBHS will meet again on Wednesday in Loganville at 5:55 p.m.
Managing Editor
Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.