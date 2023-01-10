Welcome to 2023. For Georgia fans, it began in fine fashion with a heart-stopping, last-second victory in the final seconds of 2022. Or, as my clever wife quipped moments after that Ohio State field goal attempt drifted wide left, two balls dropped at the same time.
Across the state, our collective attention was held captive by the Bulldogs Monday night as they and their superstar quarterback completed a made-for-the-big-screen season in, of all places, Hollywood.
Now that it’s behind us, we can turn our attention back to our local athletes. If you’re otherwise engaged this year, I’ll give you a preview of what you’ll be missing with a few predictions for the new year.
First, for the low-hanging fruit.
The sun will rise in the east, set in the west, and Loganville will win another state baseball title. Given we’re six weeks away from first pitch, I have no idea the extent of graduation losses and key returners. But as is the Red Devils mantra: they don’t rebuild, they only reload.
Stepping out on yonder limb, I’m going to say that the George Walton Academy basketball teams will both win state titles. Sure, you say, they’re no longer in the Georgia High School Association. In their new home, the Georgia Independent Athletic Association, they have fewer teams and lesser competition to navigate. I’d agree with the first and quibble with the latter.
Nonetheless, they can only play the hand their dealt, and so far they’ve played well.
The girls appear to be a shoo-in with a squad that resembles the crew that was a perennial state power nearly a decade ago.
The boys have stumbled of late, but I’m guessing they’ll be peaking by the time the playoffs roll around.
A stone’s throw away, the Monroe Area boys hoopsters are looking strong. Region play begins this week, and they look to be the favorite to take first place in 8-AAA.
That will give them a favorable spot in the bracket from which to make a deep run in the state tournament. Expect them to make the Final Four.
Come the fall, we’ll likely see a repeat of last year when five of our locals made the state playoffs, a local record. For years, Monroe Area was the lone program to pack up after the regular season. But under Clint Edwards, the Lady Hurricanes will be regulars in the postseason.
On the gridiron, it promised to be a most unpredictable season, largely because just about will be looking for a new quarterback, most notably Social Circle with the departure of four-year starter Logan Cross.
I’d like to think that we see five teams in the playoffs, and four first-round home games. But given the youth at the important position, that’s a limb I won’t even climb out on.
David Johnson is a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune.
