Loganville baseball

Look for the Loganville High School baseball team to soar again this spring, columnist David Johnson says.

Welcome to 2023. For Georgia fans, it began in fine fashion with a heart-stopping, last-second victory in the final seconds of 2022. Or, as my clever wife quipped moments after that Ohio State field goal attempt drifted wide left, two balls dropped at the same time.

Across the state, our collective attention was held captive by the Bulldogs Monday night as they and their superstar quarterback completed a made-for-the-big-screen season in, of all places, Hollywood.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.