The Loganville Lady Red Devil volleyball team went 4-3 in its first week of play, Aug. 12 at home and Aug. 14, at Apalachee High School.
They hosted Dacula, Winder-Barrow and county rival Monroe-Area. They started the night Aug. 12 by dropping a match to Dacula 2-1 but rebounded to sweep Monroe 2-0. To end the night, Loganville droped their final match 2-1 to Winder-Barrow.
At the annual Queen of the Court Tournament, hosted by Apalachee. In the four matches, Loganville went 3-1 with wins over Gainesville and Mountain View in straight sets. The Red Devils needed come from behind wins, finishing 26-24 for wins in both matches.
In the Gold Bracket, Loganville lost its first-round match to Parkview 2-1. The Lady Devils lost the deciding set 15-11. They would finish the day out against host Apalachee. They took the match in straight sets and finished in third place overall for the tournament.
Senior Allie Gubash led the way for the offense. For the week, she finished with 55 kill, 41 digs and five aces. She finished her junior year with 185 kills in 93 sets played.
Juniors Makayla Stolarik and Iliana Cordova played well all week. Stolarik had 43 kills, 37 digs and seven aces in 17 sets. Iliana Cordova, another junior, had 110 assists for the week and would add 17 kills and 38 digs.
Jamie Thomas was solid from the middle spot. The senior finished the week with 28 kills, 10 aces, 11 digs and eight blocks.
Sophomore Caroline Sorrell is off to a good start defensively. She had 37 digs on the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.