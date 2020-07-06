Editor's note: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players are currently hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will take an in depth look at the state of each local football program heading into the 2020 season.
With a 29-7 record in the past three seasons along with a region championship, the Monroe Area High School football program remains on solid footing going into the 2020 season.
Even with the uncertainty which has surrounded the offseason coach Kevin Reach said there is potential among this year’s team although it may take longer than usual to sort everything out. The Purple Hurricanes have five non-region contests to iron out any rough spots and Reach is thankful for that.
“Right now, we are just trying to figure out where everyone fits in,” said Reach. “You usually do that in the spring. Currently all of the positions on our team are wide open. It will probably take us a couple of games to figure it all out.”
Monroe Area will open 2020 with non-region games against county rivals Loganville High School and Walnut Grove High School. Non-region games against Morgan County, Clarkston and Lakeside-Evans follow. The region opener is set for Oct. 2 at home against Stephens County.
“We hope to be clicking on all cylinders by region,” Reach said. “Most teams are in the same boat unless you have a lot of players coming back. We have some players back but several of them have not played at this level.”
The Canes have averaged 24 seniors in the past three seasons but Reach expects about half that number this fall.
“The seniors we have are quality athletes,” the coach said. “The thing I have liked about them is they don’t mind working hard. We will be younger than usual but in some ways it reminds me of our first season here. We have some sophomores and juniors who are going to have to step up.”
With a majority of the winter and spring offseason not taking place it is difficult for Reach, who is entering his 32nd season in coaching, to get an accurate gauge on his 2020 squad.
“Right now, we just don’t know enough about this group to know how good we will be,” he said. “At this point we are just glad to be working again.”
Until recent weeks Reach said he was not sure if there would even be a 2020 season. The coach said he is more optimistic now and plans to compete in the team’s preseason scrimmage and then host Loganville for the Aug. 21 regular season opener.
Under Reach, the program was 7-4 in 2019, 12-1 in 2018 and 10-2 in 2017 with trips to the state playoffs each season. Before to his arrival at Monroe Area, Reach had a successful tenure at Collins Hill High School.
In addition to Stephens County, the Canes will battle East Jackson, Oconee County, Franklin County and Hart County in region contests.
“There is a good football culture here and a good foundation,” Reach said. “The players expect to do well.”
In terms of the region race, Reach said Oconee County and Hart County would be considered the favorites. Oconee County reached the state finals in AAAA in 2019 while Hart County reached the third round of the state playoffs in AAA.
Monroe Area defeated Hart County 28-21 last season. Reach said despite being the underdog in the contest his team continued to play well against the Hart County Bulldogs.
“I would like to think we could be in the top four in region,” Reach said. “To be honest I don’t see why we couldn’t win it, but it is too early to tell. Our kids are battle tested. The last two months have been nothing like anything I have seen in my three decades of coaching.”
