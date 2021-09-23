The Bulldogs will try and put behind them last week’s brutal home loss to Hebron Christian with a road trip to Atlanta at 4:14 p.m.
The 42-0 loss to Hebron last Friday was the first time GWA has been shutout this season, though they’ve yet to score more than a touchdown in any loss. It was also the third time they’ve allowed 40-plus points.
But it was special teams that let them down against the Lions, including a botched punt attempt that resulted in Hebron’s first points.
After dropping their first two games, Mount Vernon has evened its record with a pair of back-to-back wins. It’ll be looking for its first win over the Bulldogs in four tries.
The Mustangs are predominantly a passing team, led by senior quarterback Luke Barnes. He’s filling the small shoes of the diminutive (5-7, 150 pounds) Blake Kytle, who passed for nearly 2,700 yards and 25 TDs last fall.
