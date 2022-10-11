Loganville Christian Academy won the Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAA Volleyball Championship Saturday night at Brookstone School in Columbus, behind a collective team effort.
The Lady Lions defeated Heritage School of Newnan 3-1 in the championship match.
After powering the Lady Lions past top-seeded Brookstone in the semifinals, LCA’s powerful center, Jordyn Towns, saw a different strategy deployed in the championship match from Heritage.
“They triple-blocked me,” Towns said of Heritage’s plan in rolling three players to her side. Against Brookstone, Towns had an amazing performance in the five-set match win, with 37 kills and 63 assists.
“But what it did was open up the rest of the net. Maddie Husband really came through for us,” Towns said.
For LCA coach Mark Dossett, a key in the title match, was a much- needed break between the Brookstone match and the final.
“We were able to get our strength back after that five-set duel with Brookstone,” Dossett said. “Heritage was pretty good, too. They had a win over Whitewater. We had to make some adjustments after they moved to triple block Jordyn. We were able to spread the ball around.”
Towns, who leads all of Georgia in kills and ranks 24th nationally, still had 11 kills in the title match and 81 for the state tournament. Husband had eight, followed by Ella Morris and Sydney Stewart with eight each. Emma Murphy had six.
“We still had 42 kills in the match,” Dossett said. “We had 63 in the Brookstone match, with Jordyn have an amazing 37 kills.”
Against Heritage, the two teams split the first two sets with LCA winning the first 25-20 and Heritage the second at 25-14.
LCA took the third set 25-13 and won the match in set four, 25-20.
“We just played our best ball at state,” Dossett said.
They certainly did against Brookstone, who had entered as the favorite and playing on their home court.
“No one expected us to beat Brookstone,” Towns said.
LCA jumped them, though, taking the first two sets, 25-16 and 25-21. Brookstone came back and won the next two, 25-23 and 25-23. That set up a five set, which LCA pulled out 15-13.
“We were tied 23-23 in both of those sets and lost. Then, we were down 13-10 in the fifth set and came back to tie it. Jordyn got us the 14th point, just ripped the ball. Then they hit the ball out of bounds. I thought, ‘We just won this.’”
Towns also had six blocks.
“It was a great game. We had a lot of energy,” Towns said. ‘Everyone just gave a great collective effort. The chemistry we had was amazing.”
Ella Morris had eight kills, 39 assists, six aces and nine digs. Maddie Husband had six kills, 20 assists and 15 digs. Emma Murphy had 10 assists, 18 digs, three aces and five blocks. Emerson Diaz had 20 digs.
LCA, which was 17-10 in mid-September, won their last 15 matches, including all four in the GIAA State playoffs. They completed their first season back in the GIAA, after two seasons in the Georgia High School Athletic Association, with a 32-10 overall record.
“It took us until mid-season when we finally got a set line-up. Emerson Diaz, really came on for us,” Dossett said.
On Friday in the quarterfinals, LCA defeated Valwood of Valdosta 3-0. The set scores were (25-12), (25-19) and (25-17).
Heritage got to the semifinals by beating George Walton Academy 3-0 on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.