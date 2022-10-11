LCA volleyball

The Loganville Christian Academy Lady Lions won the GIAA volleyball Class AAA state title.

Loganville Christian Academy won the Georgia Independent Athletic Association AAA Volleyball Championship Saturday night at Brookstone School in Columbus, behind a collective team effort.

The Lady Lions defeated Heritage School of Newnan 3-1 in the championship match. 

