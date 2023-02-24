A gut-wrenching loss in the Region 8-AAAAA finals was magnified in Tuesday’s season-ending loss by Loganville High School.
The Lady Red Devils struggled to combat the effective mid-court trap by Dalton High School in a first round GHSA AAAAA playoff game at the Inferno.
After a close first quarter, Dalton cranked up the pressure and forced 28 turnovers over the final three quarters and used it to beat Loganville 51-30.
The loss ends Loganville’s season at 18-10. Dalton County, 21-7, advances to the second round.
Red Devils Coach John Zorn said his team simply had too much to overcome.
“First, I’m super proud in how we finished the season. We started 1-5, but we won the regular season region,” Zorn said.
The Lady Red Devils’ were one stop away from earning the region tournament title but a hail mary pass and 3-pointer by Jefferson denied them. The loss meant a more difficult matchup with Dalton.
“We really needed to be in the one seed because we knew how good the top three teams were from Dalton’s region. Then our point guard (CB Bolemon) got hurt with an ankle. She tried tonight, but we needed her at full strength against that press. They (Dalton) have a really good basketball team.”
Dalton Coach Hannah Harris said the move to the diamond-zone trap has been big for her team.
“We put it in mid-January and it’s good for us because we have length and speed. It worked well for us,” Harris said.
Loganville simply could not get the ball to its standout 6-foot-3 center Emaya Lewis. She made both of her shots in the second quarter but LHS had just six in all as they fell behind 19-11.
Down 20-17 going into the second half, LHS committed 11 turnovers in the third quarter. An early basket by Sophie Farmer from an excellent pass by Bolemon made it 20-19. Then Dalton answered with a 15-3 run to go up 35-22.
The Cantamounts put the game away with a 12-2 run midway through the fourth quarter for a 49-27 lead.
Emma Hefner had 16 points and Jolie Wingfield chipped in 13 for the Cantamounts.
Guilana Williams finished with nine points and four steals for Loganville. Lewis had a season low six points, but did have nine rebounds and four blocks.
“The best thing about the season is our young players got better, specially, Guianna,” Zorn said. “We lose one senior in Maddie Genske, but we return everybody else next year.”
Tattnall Square 52, LCA Lady Lions 47
The Loganville Christian Academy Lady Lions were missing a big part of the their team when they went to Tattnall County for a GIAA State AAAA Tournament game.
Alabama volleyball signee Jordyn Towns could not play for LCA in the first round contest against Tattnall Square. Towns has averaged a double-double.
Addi Pettit fired in a game-best 30 points. Pettit also had six rebounds and four assists.
A big factor, however, was 30 lost turnovers by LCA and Tattnall Square, 16-12, used them to repel the Lady Lions 52-47.
Tattnall Square advanced to Friday’s quarterfinal against top-seeded George Walton Academy at 7:30 p.m. in Macon. GWA is 19-4.
The Lady Lions finished Corey Brabham’s season with a 14-15 .
Several Lady Lions stepped up in Town’s absence. Anna Claire Tyre had seven points and five rebounds. Gabie Snell had eight rebounds.
