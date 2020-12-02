The Walnut Grove High School flag football team has been making history since the first time it stepped onto the field.
Now the Lady Warriors have added to their history-making season by qualifying for the state playoffs in the first year of the program’s existence. Walnut Grove is now 3-1 for the 2020 season after defeating Newton High School last week.
The top four teams will advance to the postseason. Coach Ben Williams said the details are still being iron out but it is possible the Lady Warriors will travel to Columbus for the postseason.
In last week’s victory, Emma Peeler threw two touchdowns passes and Grayson Perry rushed for another. Defensively, Nova Wright had several stops for a loss and Hailey Helms intercepted her second pass of the season.
“We are playing well defensively,” Williams said. “We have only allowed 15 points all season.”
Walnut Grove scored on its first three possessions against Newton and was inside the Lady Rams’ 20-yard line on another series.
“We moved the football the entire game,” Williams said.
The Lady Warriors will be on the road Wednesday against Rockdale County and Salem. Games will be at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Wins could give the team the No. 2 seed.
