LHS softball

Loganville’s Brooklin Lippert turns a play at shortstop against Chamblee at the State AAAAA Tournament in Columbus. Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

Northside of Columbus held top-ranked Loganville to three hits and made use of poor defensive game by the Lady Red Devils to win 8-4 in the second round of the Georgia AAAAA State Tournament at the Columbus Sports Plex Thursday afternoon.

The Lady Red Devils made four errors in the game. The loss drops them into the bottom bracket where they await the winner of Thursday night’s game between Eastside and Villa Rica. 

