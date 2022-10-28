Northside of Columbus held top-ranked Loganville to three hits and made use of poor defensive game by the Lady Red Devils to win 8-4 in the second round of the Georgia AAAAA State Tournament at the Columbus Sports Plex Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Red Devils made four errors in the game. The loss drops them into the bottom bracket where they await the winner of Thursday night’s game between Eastside and Villa Rica.
Loganville is now 29-6 on the year.
Northside moved to 22-11 and into the third round,
Northside broke out in front at 2-1 when Keyuna Peeples doubled in a pair of runs off Loganville pitcher Grace Kendrick.
Northside added a run in the second and then got four in the third, three coming off a three-run home run by Savannah Bedell.
Northside pitcher Abby Lovell had a no-hitter through five innings as Loganville trailed 8-1.
The Devils got three runs and three hits in the sixth inning to cut the deficit to 8-4. They could get no closer.
Avery Canady and Lindsay Lumsden had a hit and a run scored.
Grace Kendrick was sharp, holding Chamblee to five scoreless innings while the Red Devils offense built a 5-0 lead.
Loganville, 29-5, advanced on to the second round date with Northside Columbus on Thursday.
Loganville got a run in the first inning when Brooklin Lippert drew a walk, stole second and third and then scored on a grounder by Waites.
In the second, Emma Smith doubled and Avery Minix reached on an error. With two out, Sammie Kolin singled to center to score Smith. Minix then scored when Avery Canady’s hit hopped over into shallow center
Chamblee, 26-4, was hurt by three errors. The second allowed Canady to reach in the fourth inning. With two on, Rivers Sampson delivered a two-run single to right center to score Canady and Waites for a 5-0 lead.
Chamblee got its two runs in the sixth.
Kendrick finished with five strikeouts and moved to 24-3 in the circle with the win.
Heard County sent Social Circle to the elimination bracket with an 8-1 decision Wednesday afternoon at the GHSA State Tournament in Columbus.
Social Circle, 22-7, faced Bleckley County in a Thursday elimination game. Social Circle, trailing 5-1, had a shot to get back into the game in the bottom of the fifth inning against Heard County starting pitcher Lilyrae Fulford.
Kaitlyn Scaffe singled but was forced out at second on a grounder by Macy Langley. Langley was able to advance on a hit by L.K. Tulley.
Fulford got out of the inning when she got Kyla Head to fly out to center.
