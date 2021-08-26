For a brief moment, it appeared as though Monroe Area and Walnut Grove would develop into a heated and hotly contested rivalry.
Instead, thanks to the lopsided nature of the series, it’s become just another game on the schedule.
The two local schools will meet at the Purple Pit Friday night for the 12th time.
The Hurricanes established their dominance over the Warriors early, winning the first three games. But it wasn’t until the fourth game, a 75-0 in-your-face, run-up-the-score trouncing by Monroe, that things got heated.
Walnut Grove responded by winning two of the next three games, including a resounding 34-7 beatdown in 2016, setting the stage for what appeared to be a fierce and competitive series.
Instead, under Kevin Reach, Monroe has reclaimed control, winning the past four games by an average of 26 points.
The Hurricanes (1-0) will be heavy favorites again this time based on the results from week one. Monroe rolled to a 21-point victory over Loganville, and they broke into the Class AAA rankings at No. 10. Meanwhile, Walnut Grove (0-1) lost by 17 to Miller Grove.
“We made a lot of mistakes,” Warriors head coach Robert Andrews said. “But the good news is, they’re all fixable.”
Unfortunately, trying to fix them against what appears to be one of the best Monroe Area teams in recent years will be a tall order.
Hurricanes quarterback Selatian Straughter looks to be in midseason form after missing most of last year with injuries. In last Friday’s win over Loganville, he completed 9-of-14 passes for 197 yards and three touchdowns and ran 24 times for 171 yards and a score.
“He’ll probably be the best quarterback we’ll see all year,” Andrews said. “He can throw, run and he understands his role on the team. And he’s got a lot of people surrounding him that help him out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.