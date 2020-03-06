As of March 5, 2020, Atlanta has gotten 7.58 more inches of rain than Seattle. I feel like I need to grab my life jacket out of the boat. Assuming my boat doesn’t float away first.
If you’re a fan of local sports, rain has wreaked havoc on the end of winter sports season and the beginning of spring sports season. Region basketball tournaments were postponed due to major flooding in north Georgia while baseball and soccer games have gotten postponed due to flooding of the playing fields.
But it looks like we’re finally getting a little bit of a break. For the first time since December, we’re supposed to have four straight days of no rain.
It’ll be kind of chilly, but at this point I don’t care.
Speaking of baseball, its nearly time for some Braves baseball. Pitchers and catchers reported mid-February and spring training games have been going on for the past few weeks.
If you’ve read my column for a while, you’ll recall some of my past columns where I talked a lot about growing up with the great Braves teams of the 90s and early 2000s.
“Growing up in Georgia in the 90s and early 2000s it’s almost impossible for you not to become a Braves fan. Three years after I was born the Braves won the World Series and all through my childhood there was no doubt the Braves would win the NL pennant or at least the East,” I wrote in a column from February 2018. “The Braves were loaded with talent when I was growing up. Names like Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux, John Smoltz, Brian McCann and Jeff Francoeur were names that I regularly heard called over the radio or on TV on TBS.”
I’ve had my fair share of great memories like Chipper Jones’ final home run that I talked about in that column, but I’ve also seen my share of bad times as a Braves fan. I’m talking about things like the infield fly call against the Cardinals in the NL Wild Card a few years ago as well as the last few years that have been less than stellar.
But 2018’s opening day comeback win over the Phillies will go down in the memory banks as one of the better memories. The majority of the game looked like the same old Braves we had seen over the last few years, down 5-0 going into the bottom of the sixth. But two runs in the sixth and three more in the eighth tied the game up heading into the final frame of the game before Nick Markakis decided to play hero and end it with a three-run walk-off homer.
That win ended up being a preview of what the Braves would do all season, capping it off with a NL East pennant and a trip to the post season. That team came out of nowhere to win the pennant, but that won’t be the case this year.
Just like last season, Atlanta is one of the top teams in the NL heading into 2020 and the Braves are oozing with young talent in the clubhouse. The dynamic duo of Ronald Acuna and Ozzie Albies, the veteran leadership of Freddie Freeman, Dansby Swanson coming into his own and a pitching staff that finally starting to round out could end up making this another memorable season for Braves fans.