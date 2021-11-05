GREENSBORO — The Redskins entered Tiger Stadium Friday night with one goal in mind: earn their second straight high school football playoff berth with a win over region opponent Greene County.
Four quarters later, it was mission accomplished as Social Circle throttled the host Tigers by a score of 42-19.
Greene County opened the game with a long drive culminating in a 13-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Tigers kicked a high, wobbly kick that flew away from any Redskin and a Greene player pounced on the ball to take possession at the Social Circle 33-yard line.
Four plays later, however, as Greene attempted to convert on fourth-and-4, KJ Reid intercepted the ball and ran it to the edge of Tiger territory.
The Redskins raced down to the 6 before stalling out with a sack and incomplete pass, settling for a 33-yard field goal attempt that bounced off the goalposts to prove no good.
The Redskins’ next possession was more successful, as they marched down the field to score on a 12-yard run by Amarion Russell to knot the score at 7 apiece.
The Tigers responded with their own long drive, finally scoring on a 22-yard touchdown dash. The Redskins blocked the extra point, leaving the lead only 6.
The Redskins answered with a drive that, after converting a fourth-and-1 at the 4, hit pay dirt on a 1-yard run by Russell for the first lead of the game for Social Circle.
The Tigers tried to race down the field before the half expired, but instead fumbled it back to the Redskins after a long pass to the Social Circle 39.
The Redskins were unable to cash in on the turnover with mere seconds left in the half, but they received the opening kickoff of the second half and took advantage.
Social Circle marched down the field to score on a 27-yard pass from Logan Cross to Reid.
The Tigers fumbled it right back to the Redskins after a promising kickoff return into Social Circle territory, squandered by several negative plays before the turnover.
Taking over at the Tigers 43, the Redskins sprinted down the field to score on a 5-yard touchdown dash by Kam Durden.
The Tigers moved to midfield on their ensuing drive but could not convert on fourth-and-2 and turned it over on downs.
Social Circle took advantage, scoring several plays later on a 37-yard pass from Cross to Dashon Hyman.
The Tigers finally reached the end zone again, with help from a roughing the passer call and a pass interference call, on a 21-yard quarterback keeper. A 2-point conversion failed, leaving the Tigers down by 16.
Undaunted, Social Circle struck quickly to regain a three-score lead on a 17-yard run by Russell. That was enough, as the Redskins burned off the last five minutes on one last drive, ending in the victory formation as time expired.
Social Circle will be on the road on Nov. 13 in Round 1 of the playoffs against the second-place team from Region 6-A Public.
