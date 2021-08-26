The Lions will step out of their new home for a showdown with an old rival Friday night
For years, the two private schools battled for region titles as members of the Georgia Independent School Association. BCA is still a part of the private school league, but LCA opted to join the Georgia High School Association last fall.
Fortunately, GHSA opened the door several years ago to inter-association play, enabling the two area schools to continue their rivalry.
The Knights enjoyed some success against the Lions when both were members of GISA, winning back-to-back games in 2017 and 2018. Otherwise, LCA has dominated the series, including winning the past two meetings by a combined score of 81-7.
But the tide could turn this year. LCA struggled in its season opener with a 40-10 loss to Providence Christian. By contrast, Bethlehem flashed some offensive power in a 38-21 win over Strong Rock.
Knights quarterback Ben Reed completed 13-of-16 passes for 267 yards and three touchdowns. Ty Whiting caught nine of those throws for 157 yards.
On the ground, Joshua Adams carried 22 times for 127 yards.
For a shell-shocked LCA defense, it won’t get any easier this week.
