Loganville’s Anderson Holcomb has had a pretty strong senior year. He won two state titles at the Georgia High School Association state swim meet and recently signed a scholarship to continue his career at Emory University.
But this week Holcomb added another award to an already impressive resume when he was named the Class AAAA-AAAAA Male Swimmer of the Year while four of his teammates earned All-State honors.
Holcomb’s earned his Swimmer of the Year awards for his performance in the 200IM and 100 meter breaststroke while also being named first team All-State.
Sophomore Abby Zboran earned second team All-State honors for her performance in the 500-meter freestyle.
Senior Casey Taube and junior Luke Cassara were named third team All-State in the 200-meter medley while sophomore Michael Eberhart earned third place All-State honors in the team medley relay.
