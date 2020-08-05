WALNUT GROVE, Ga. — A person with ties to the Walnut Grove High School volleyball program has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the team to go into quarantine for two weeks.
It becomes at least the fourth Walton County high school sports program to be affected by the illness and second in the Walton County School District, after the Walnut Grove, George Walton Academy and Social Circle High School football teams.
Callen Moore, public information officer for the county school district, said the affected person was not on campus for the first day of classes on Tuesday, but noted the team had been practicing before that under Georgia High School Association guidelines.
“In accordance with our COVID-19 Response Plan, contact tracing was conducted and the school immediately contacted those who were affected,” Moore said.
Georgia Department of Public Health guidelines call for all people who were notified to go into 14-day quarantine before returning to school.
“It is not recommended that any other students or staff members be tested or quarantined at this time,” Moore said.
“As we work to navigate this school year and our response to COVID-19, the Walton County School District remains committed to transparent and timely information,” she said.
That includes the district’s task force working with school leaders upon a positive test to identify quickly and notify people who have what the DPH considers a “known exposure” to people with the illness.
The Warrior volleyball squad was scheduled to open its season Aug. 13 against Monroe Area High School, Prince Avenue Christian School and Loganville High School in Loganville.
Walnut Grove’s home opener would be Aug. 20 against Luella and Loganville Christian Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.