ATLANTA — The Braves will start to defend their World Series championship April 7 after players and owners agreed on a labor deal Thursday to end the lockout.
The team will unveil its 2021 World Series pennant before the Opening Day game at Truist Park on April 7 against Cincinnati.
The Braves won the Fall Classic last year in six games against Houston, but a labor dispute canceled the first two series of the 2022 season. It looked like more early season games were on the chopping block, but a deal Thursday afternoon means the wait is almost over for baseball.
Atlanta players and staff will receive their championship rings — the first for the franchise in 26 years — before a game April 9.
The World Champs are back 😎#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/i5gEIFviFY— Atlanta Braves (@Braves) March 11, 2022
The broad concepts of the deal, after all the back and forth, were built on compromise, with neither side getting everything they wanted. The salary threshold at which team spending will incur tax penalties — known as the competitive balance tax — will be higher than ever. The postseason will expand to include 12 teams. MLB revenue will fund a new bonus pool to be distributed among high-achieving young players with less than three years of service time. Minimum salaries will rise, and the amateur draft format will include a lottery for the first pick.
Opening Day is expected for April 7, with spring training camps opening Friday and a mandatory report date of Sunday.
Now that the issue of when games resume has been settled, the big question on the minds of Braves fans is, what happens with Freddie Freeman?
The first baseman, MVP of the league in 2020, is a free agent. He and the team could not come to an agreement on a new contract before the lockout began Dec. 1.
