Physically, Emadd Howard was ready to start as a freshman.
But questions remained whether he could mentally handle the grind and punishment a feature running back must endure for an entire football season.
Given a year to mature, Howard left no doubt he had grown up.
In his first varsity game last fall at Jasper County, the sophomore carried the ball 32 times for 175 and two touchdowns. Over the next three weeks, he surpassed the 100-yard barrier and, just four games in, had compiled 558 rushing yards.
He finished the year with a school single-season record of 1,236 yards.
“He matured tremendously between his freshman and sophomore season,” said Walnut Grove head coach Robert Andrews. “He worked hard and prepared himself both mentally and physically, and that carried over into the season.”
And what a season it was as the Warriors won the most games in school history, hosted a playoff game, and made it to the second round of the state playoffs.
Howard’s playmaking ability and endurance (he averaged 20 carries a game) were a huge part of the team’s historic season.
While Howard piled up the yardage, Andrews is quick to credit the offensive line, which helped the team rewrite the record book. But knowing they were blocking for an explosive back was a major motivation.
“Emadd’s confidence started growing every time he touched the ball,” Andrews said. “And you could tell the line was feeding off of his confidence.”
Howard’s rushing numbers started to decrease after his torrid start, but not because he’d lost a step. Rather, the emergence of quarterback Ashton Adams, who passed for over 1,000 yards and run for over 700, helped take some of the load off of his running back.
“We intentionally backed off with him a bit,” Andrews said. “You don’t want your back carrying 320 to 350 times in a season.”
But he’s almost certain to surpass the 230 carries he had last fall. The Warriors were hit heavy by graduation.
He’ll also likely see time on defense at safety.
In anticipation of his increased responsibilities, Howard has worked especially hard in the off-season.
“He’s gotten bigger, stronger, faster,” Andrews said. “He just an extremely talented athlete and we’re expecting big things from him against this year.”
