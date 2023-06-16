Walnut Grove's Emadd Howard

Walnut Grove High School’s Emadd Howard (26) reaches the endzone during a game from the 2022 season. After a breakthrough sophomore season, Howard is back to lead the Warriors on what they hope will be another postseason run. Brett Fowler photo | Brett Fowler Photography

Physically, Emadd Howard was ready to start as a freshman.

 But questions remained whether he could mentally handle the grind and punishment a feature running back must endure for an entire football season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.