Like most successful head coaches, Lori Hines is passionate about her sport and driven to win.
She sweats the details, drills her charges on the fundamentals, and preaches a relentless work ethic. No matter how long the shot, her annual goal is a region and state title.
But for the George Walton Academy girls basketball coach, as with every other coach in the county, this season has been unlike any other, and it’s only halfway done.
I spoke with her last week for an update on the Lady Bulldogs season and about their chances of getting back into the state tournament after missing it last winter for the first time in eight years.
I fully expected to hear her lament about too many turnovers, missed free throws, her team’s overabundance of youth and inexperience. And those topics were broached.
But then she added a comment that I felt was rather telling about he difficult path coaches are navigating this season as the pandemic not only lingers but intensifies.
“At this point,” she said, “I’m just glad we’re still playing.”
As we’ve all learned over the past 10 months, nothing is for certain. It’s a lesson that’s always been true in sport, since an awkward landing or hard foul could mark the end of a season or a career for a young athlete.
But now, just by being in the wrong place at the wrong time, an invisible force could take out an entire team and a season with it.
It’s unfortunate, because it’s setting up to be a great season on the hardwood for our local programs.
Walton teams are looking good in Region 8-AAAAA. The Walnut Grove boys, despite an average overall record, have dominated their league and currently hold down first place. The Loganville boys are in fourth, but just a game out of first with wins over two of the three teams ahead of them.
The Loganville girls enter the week unbeaten in league play while the Walnut Grove girls are two games behind in third.
Among the other boys teams, Monroe is in second in 8-AAA, Social Circle in fourth in 8-A public, and GWA is third in 8-A private.
Among the girls, Social Circle and GWA are third in their respective leagues.
If the state playoffs started today, sans the region tournaments, nine of our 11 teams would be in. Even factoring in the league tournaments, I think most still make it.
That’s if they all make it through the regular season. And that’s a big if.
Area coaches are doing all they can to ensure their players stay healthy and out of quarantine. They are keeping their gyms and locker rooms cleaner than ever, preaching social distancing and mask wearing as much as blocking out and getting back on defense.
An already taxing and stressful job has become only more so. So you can understand that, maybe more than winning, coaches are focused on surviving the season.
Kudos to all of you for the amazing job you’re doing this season. Regardless of your final records, you all are champions this winter.
