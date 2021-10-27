The Warriors’ postseason hopes were put on life support after last week’s crushing loss to Apalachee. To make the playoffs, they must win their final two games against a pair of teams they’ve never beaten.
Both will be at home, starting Friday against Eastside, which has won all five previous games by an average of 23 points.
Eastside opened the season ranked No. 9 in Class AAAAA, but fell out after losing three of six, including two of three region games. But the Eagles have rebounded with back-to-back wins over Loganville and Jackson County and could claim runner-up in the league by winning out.
They are led by running back Dallas Johnson. The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster has run for 1,122 yards and 11 touchdowns so far, following up on last year’s 1,466-yard
