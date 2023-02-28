Good things are happening at Walnut Grove. It’s been a long time coming.
Saturday night, the boys basketball team was run out of its own gym in the second round of the Class AAAA state tournament by second-ranked Pace Academy. In November, the football team was trounced by Stockbridge in the second round of the state playoffs.
While that doesn’t sound particularly good, for the Warriors, it’s a definite step in the right direction. After all, just the fact that they extended their seasons was progress.
For years, Walnut Grove has been the red-headed stepchild of Walton County prep sports. With a few exceptions, notably softball, the Warriors have struggled to be consistently competitive.
While it’s too early to proclaim the program has turned a corner, signs are positive.
In football, the Warriors had enjoyed just one winning season and made the playoffs just once before this past fall, in which they won a school-best nine games and hosted and won a playoff game.
The boys basketball team made the state tournament for the first time last winter and made it back-to-back this year, earning a top seed by winnings its region, also a first.
The girls team just missed making the state meet for the third straight year, but still won a record 19 games.
The baseball team, which beat perennial powerhouse Loganville for first time in 14 tries last season, is off to a sizzling start, having won six of seven.
Should we dare hope this represents a trend as opposed to a blip on the screen? Certainly.
Last year, the school hired a new principal, who placed a particularly strong emphasis on improving the school’s success on the various playing fields.
He brought in a young, ambitious athletics director and appointed one of his assistant principals to focus on athletics.
In other words, standards and expectations have been raised.
But there’s another sign, not quite as noticeable, that provides optimism.
For years, Walnut Grove has seen some of its best athletes transfer to greener pastures. Recently, that trend seems to be easing, if not reversing.
Take for example Landon Moss, who recently closed out his illustrious wrestling career with a third consecutive individual state title last month.
His won his first while he was a sophomore at Brookwood, where his Mom worked. But the talented grappler opted to leave an established powerhouse to move back to Walnut Grove, which had a considerably less powerful program.
He clearly showed that you can be a winner at Walnut Grove.
The Warriors still have a lot of work to do, but what they’re doing seems to be working.
