High school football player previews: Now that the Georgia High School Association is allowing players to participate in preseason workouts, the prospect of a football season in the fall has improved greatly. As a result, area players will soon be hard at work in the weight room and on the practice field preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will highlight the top returning players who are expected to make a major impact for their respective teams.
The upcoming football season, should it occur, will mark the end of an era for Monroe Area football.
When Mason Byron walks off the field for the final time, he’ll be the last of four brothers to play for the Purple Hurricanes. If the youngest of the quartet just repeats his performance from last fall, when he led the team in tackles, he’ll ensure his family’s legacy is long remembered.
Head coach Kevin Reach plans to make sure their impact is felt for years to come.
During their high school careers, three of the four brothers — Hunter, Chandler, and Mason — wore No. 2 (next-to-youngest Shannon chose No. 1). Starting next season, Reach plans to make a returner earn the number.
“We’ll probably give it to a player who’s not only a team leader, but who has that ‘it’ factor,” Reach said. “I think it’d be cool to have someone really strive for the number.”
Whoever gets it will have a lot to live up to. Hunter, the elder brother, was a three-year starter at quarterback. In 2018, Shannon was among the team’s leaders in tackles and the top kick returner, including one that went 100 yards for a touchdown.
But Chandler, at least so far, made the biggest mark. He was the quarterback for Coach Reach’s first two teams and was among the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the state. As a senior, he set a state record as the most prolific rushing quarterback in state history.
So Mason, does that last name put a little more pressure on you come Friday nights?
“People ask me that all the time,” Mason said. “I don’t really think about it. I just go out and play like I play.”
That’s good enough for Reach, who says Mason just might be the Hurricanes’ best athlete.
“He’s fast, he’s strong, but best of all is he’s got great instincts,” Reach said. “He’s got a nose for the football and he can read the field well.”
In his first full varsity season, Mason started at strong safety and finished with 115 total tackles, nearly twice the number of the next closest defender. His best game came against Jefferson, the Hurricanes’ toughest opponent of the season, when he had 20 tackles.
“I remember after that game, even though we lost and the players were all pretty upset, thinking, ‘Man, that Byron’s a player.’”
He’ll have a chance to make an even bigger impact this fall. In addition to returning at safety, Reach plans to get him some touches on offense, both at running back and as a slot receiver.
And don’t be surprised if he becomes the third Byron brother to line up under center.
“If something happened to our starter, I wouldn’t hesitate to put him at quarterback,” Reach said. “He can’t throw the ball like Chandler, but he’s smart and he’s a quick learner.”
And Mason loves to learn, which could make him the first of the siblings to attend college. It’s not like his older brothers didn’t have a chance to play at the next level.
“The thing about my brothers is they just didn’t like school,” Mason said. “I don’t really mind it. It’s really not that hard, and I’d like to have a chance to play in college.”
