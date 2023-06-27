It was inevitable.
When an idea arises at the top, it usually makes its way to the bottom.
So it is, we’re now debating about whether to allow NIL in high school.
For the uninitiated, NIL stands for “name, image, likeness,” and it began at the college level two years ago. It’s destroying intercollegiate athletics.
College athletes, once amateurs who benefitted from full or partial scholarships provided by their school, can now receiver compensation from private businesses. So far, it’s ranged from free meals or clothing up to six-figure checks.
What could go wrong?
If you’re familiar with the mythological tale of Pandora’s Box, this is a real-world example.
NIL was a response to complaints from athletes that colleges and the NCAA were getting rich off their sweat, blood, and tears. And they were, only because college sports — particularly football and men’s basketball — have become wildly popular.
As a result, television networks have ponied up millions upon millions for the rights to air games. The windfall for those who put on the games has been nothing short of astronomical.
It should come as no surprise that California was the instigator of this NIL madness. Most of the looney and destructive ideas seem to arrive from the left coast.
Its legislature passed a bill allowing athletes to make money and, two years later, the NCAA followed suit.
NIL, combined with a wide-open transfer policy, has resulted in a version of the wild west in college sports. Players and jumping from one program to another, and not just for more play but for more pay.
In short, the idea of amateur athletics is no more in college.
That brings us back to high school sports. So far, high school associations in 26 states have approved NIL at the prep level. Georgia might be the next state to fall.
Discussions are underway and it could be approved by the Georgia High School Association’s executive committee when they meet later this fall.
If the GHSA thinks it has a problem with recruiting now, just wait until money is introduced into the equation. And the level playing field it’s so desperate to maintain will be a hopeless cause.
The economic disparity between high school programs in Georgia is as wide as the Grand Canyon. Booster Clubs in some areas rival that of a small college while others must beg, plead, and scrimp just to field a team.
GHSA administrators assure us they’ve got a grip on this and it won’t become a problem. That’s exactly what the NCAA said.
Here’s hoping rational heads prevail before high school sports becomes a big business.
