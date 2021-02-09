The area wrestling meets this past weekend went well for local teams, with a total of 33 wrestlers headed to the Georgia High School Association traditional state meet this week in Macon.
For the first time in county history, all six local schools have a state qualifier in the championship tournament.
Social Circle dominated its area meet by qualifying wrestlers in all 14 weight classes including 10 area champions.
Braydon Mitchell (106lbs), Connor Castillo (113lbs), Caden Prater (120lbs), Lance Thacker (126lbs),
Kacen Taylor (138lbs), Jacob Bergman (145lbs), Will Hames (152lbs), Jaxson Ethridge (170lbs), Christian Brock (220lbs) and Ben Bruce (285lbs) all claimed area titles while Austin Farmer (132lbs), James Eldridge (160lbs), JD Duval (182lbs) and Rowen Vadergriff (195lbs) each finished in the top three to spots in the state meet.
Walnut Grove picked up its first region title in school history Saturday at Loganville while also qualifying nine wrestlers for the state meet. The Warriors finished with 182 points in the team standings followed by Jackson County with 152 and Loganville with 138.5.
The Warriors’ nine state qualifiers are Gunner Stringfield (113lbs), Kale Griswell (120lbs), Jack Ponder (132lbs), Gage Ragsdale (138lbs), Haidyn Luttrell (152lbs), Jacob Helms (160lbs), Skyler Jones (170lbs), Jonathan Paramore (182lbs) and Damion Wasendorf (220lbs).
Region 8-AAAAA third place finisher Loganville is sending six wrestlers to state with Nathan Rhodes (132lbs), Nicholas Medina (145lbs), Dylan Ford (152lbs), Jackson Herman (170lbs), Jason Eligwe (195lbs) and Brian Stratford (220lbs). Loganville also qualified first female wrestler in school history in Maryori Castro-Grande.
In Class AAA, Monroe Area qualified two wrestlers for the state meet in Bernard Manga (195lbs) and Tyler Willhite (285lbs). The Hurricanes also qualified their first two female wrestlers in school history with Noelle Peters and Te’yarah Lett.
George Walton Academy has three wrestlers making the trip to Macon in Michael Dagenhart (160lbs), Perry Jake Stone (145lbs) and Evan Newsom (126lbs).
Loganville Christian made school history with its first GHSA state qualifier in Sam Smith who will wrestler in the 106-pound bracket.
Due to COVID-19, the GHSA has spread the state championship tournament over five days beginning with Class A and Class AA opening rounds on Tuesday and finals on Wednesday. Class AAA will begin wrestling Wednesday with finals set for Wednesday. Class AAAAA brackets begin Friday with finals set for Saturday evening. The girls opening round is slated for Wednesday with the finals on Thursday.
All matches will be held at the Macon Centerplex. All matches on all mats will be streamed live on NFHS Network and TrackWrestling.
For fans and parents attending the event, the GHSA has released a list of policies and safety guidelines to follow which include masks being required at all times while in the building. Everyone who enters the building will be subject to temperature checks, security screenings and a clear bag policy.
