DALTON, Ga. — The Bulldogs traveled into the wilds of north Georgia for the second round of the high school football playoffs to face a challenge in the Lions of Christian Heritage.
What followed was a nail-biter as the Bulldogs hung on late to barely defeat the Lions, 28-25.
The Bulldogs mounted a strong drive to begin the gane, methodically moving down the field to score on an 8-yard run by Jackson Ellerbee. Sully Croker’s kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
But the Lions needed only two plays to even things up, scoring on a 52-yard run.
The Bulldogs went three-and-out in response, but Jake Whitten intercepted at midfield to regain the ball for GWA. A sack on fourth-and-long ended the drive at the 46-yard line, however.
GWA stopped the Lions, however, and shot down the field on a 51-yard pass from Gavin Hall to Lawson Steele. Ellerbee scored on a 4-yard run to complete the drive for a 14-7 lead.
With time running out in the first half, the Lions threw a couple of deep balls to reach the 4, only to run out of time and settle for a 21-yard field goal.
Those 3 points were big after the Lions chewed up two thirds of the following quarter on their opening possession, a long, patient drive culminating in a 2-yard touchdown run for the Lions’ first lead of the night.
The Bulldogs came roaring back, however, marching down the field to retake the lead on a 9-yard run by Laythan Folgman.
The would-be response from the Lions ended prematurely in an interception, setting up a long, clock-burning drive by GWA. The Bulldogs would seemingly kill hope for a comeback with a 24-yard pass from Gavin Hall to Jake Whitten to go up by two scores with just 3:08 left.
But the Lions weren’t done yet. They went to the air and overcame sacks and penalties to finally score on Evan Lester’s 49-yard touchdown pass to Christian Thomas. A 2-point Lester-to-Thomas conversion was good as the Lions moved within 3 points with 1:15 left.
But it wasn’t enough, as the Bulldogs recovered the onside kick to run out the clock and escape with the slim victory.
The Bulldogs advance to the third round to face Calvary Day School in Savannah. The Cavaliers beat First Presbyterian on Friday.
