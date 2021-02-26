LOGANVILLE, Ga. — Loganville advanced to the Elite Eight round of the Class 5A girls state high school basketball tournament with a 51-29 rout of Maynard Jackson.
The Jaguars got off to a fast start with two 3-pointers to build an early lead and Jackson led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter.
But in the second, Loganville played tough defense and held Jackson to just 4 points.
Just before the break, with the scored tied 15-15, freshman Jailyn Baker hit a 3-pointed to put Loganville up 18-15 at the half.
In the third quarter, Loganville got off to a strong start. Senior Janae Charles made three straight baskets via assists from senior Rose Bone, and by the end of the period, Loganville led 32-22.
Junior Sydney Bolden showed up big in the fourth quarter, scoring 10 points for Loganville as the Red Devils outscored Jackson 19-7.
Bolden scored 18 points to led Loganville, followed by Charles with 16.
Freshman Taliah Cornish paced Jackson (19-5) with 11 points.
Loganville improved to 26-3 and will play at Griffin in the quarterfinals Tuesday or Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.