After spending the past three weeks counting down my picks of the Top 10 high school football games featuring Walton County teams this fall, we’ve now reached the moment you’ve all been waiting for. Today, I’ll reveal the one showdown you’ll not want to miss.
Drum roll please (sound of envelop tearing).
And the winner is: Social Circle at George Walton.
Well, we actually won’t know the winner until late on the first Friday night in September. That’s when these two will get the 2020 season off to what’s expected to be a rousing start.
So many story lines encapsulate this game.
Obviously, it matches up a pair of county teams, so there’s an inherent rivalry. But there are the lingering memories of the last time these two met back in 2017.
GWA dominated most of the night and had the game well in hand with less than a minute remaining. But rather than take a knee to exhaust the clock, the Bulldogs went to the air and tacked on a meaningless touchdown in a 26-0 victory.
Needless to say, the postgame handshakes between the respective coaches didn’t go well. In fact, some had to be physically restrained.
Neither head coach from that game is still around, but many of the fans still are, as might be a few players who were freshmen that night. So vengeance could be a motivating factor for some of the Redskins.
More likely, most will just be happy to be starting a new season, that is, if the season is still on by then.
The stakes might have been higher, given that Social Circle joins GWA in Class A after being dropped down from Class AA during the Georgia High School Association’s recent reclassification. Under normal circumstance, the two would have ended up in the same region.
Unfortunately, GHSA also decided to grease its squeaky public school wheels by banishing Class A private schools to their own classification. As a result, GWA and Social Circle are both in Region 8-A, but one’s for privates and the other’s for publics.
Nonetheless, lack of a league title hanging in the balance won’t tarnish the luster of this showdown.
Social Circle has never beaten the Bulldogs in four tries. This could be the year.
GWA looks to be in rebuilding mode. It lost a boatload of starters and has just six seniors on the roster. Meanwhile, the Redskins return some of the county’s most productive offensive weapons.
Back is quarterback Logan Cross, who was second in the county in passing last year, along with his favorite target Eric Taylor, who led Walton in receiving.
But they might be strongest on the other side of the ball, given that they hired a defensive guru as their new head coach. Rob Patton, most recently at Collins Hill, has coached defense at some of the biggest schools in the state, including Grayson which won the 2016 state title with him running the defense.
What’s more, he brought with him from Collins Hill Nate Ethridge, who helped Patton mold a solid defensive until with the Eagles.
GWA has won the previous four meetings between these two by an average of 28 points. The Bulldogs may find it tough to score that many this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.