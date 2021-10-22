To avoid finishing fourth in the region and having to face a league champ in the first round of the playoffs, the Redskins will need to knock off perennial state power Commerce on the road.
The Tigers are in a three-way tie for first in the league with Washington-Wilkes and Lincoln County, both of whom have wins over Social Circle. A Redskins loss would mean they would have to sweep their final two games to make it back to the postseason.
Commerce was ranked as high as No. 5 early in the year before back-to-back losses to 7-AAAA Pickens and 8-AA Elbert County. But the Tigers have since won three straight, including their first two league games. Commerce has dominated the series, winning 16 of 18 including the past seven meetings.
Traditionally a wing-T, run-first team, the Tigers are led by freshman running back Jaiden Daniels. The Redskins will counter with a wide-open passing attack, led by junior quarterback Logan Cross, who has passed for over 1,400 yards so far this fall.
Cross enjoyed one of his best game of the year against the Tigers last fall, passing for 276 yards. He’s coming off one of the biggest games of his career two weeks ago when he passed for 319 yards and two TDs in a 1-point loss to Lincoln County.
