GWA basketball

George Walton Academy’s Chase Jocelyn (14) battles Commerce’s Christian Morris for the tip-off Saturday afternoon at George Walton. Jocelyn had a monster game for the now 18-5 Bulldogs with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Photo by Cassie Jones | MAK Photography

The Bulldogs of George Walton needed a more focused effort getting their inside game working.

On Saturday afternoon at GWA, Chase Jocelyn made that happen.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.