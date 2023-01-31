The Bulldogs of George Walton needed a more focused effort getting their inside game working.
On Saturday afternoon at GWA, Chase Jocelyn made that happen.
Updated: February 1, 2023 @ 3:27 am
The 6-foot-4 senior post had a big first half in dominating the glass with 13 points and 11 rebounds. The presence helped lift GWA to a 58-39 romp past Commerce in a non-region game.
For the Bulldogs, the win pushes the season record to 18-5. For GWA Coach Matt Reynolds it was a good tune-up for Tuesday’s big clash with the Loganville Christian Lions in GIAA, Region 2-AAAA play.
“We felt like we had a size advantage and anytime when Chase plays with high energy we’re a good team,” Reynolds said. “When he gets going offensively, it leads to good defense. When he’s getting (11) rebounds by the half, we’re a tough team.”
Jocelyn got going early, scoring eight points in the opening four minutes as GWA went out to a 12-4 lead.
The second quarter saw point guard Reese Gelsthorpe roll. Gelsthorpe made two straight shots from deep, 3-point land and then added three free throws as GWA extended its lead to 34-14.
Jocelyn added three more baskets in the third quarter and Logan Blalock had a 3-pointer as the Bulldogs went up 51-23 at the end of the third quarter.
The bench took over in the last quarter with Ethan Richards scoring five points.
Jocelyn finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Gelsthorpe had 16 points, two steals and two assists. Blalock had 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“We talked about being unselfish, but a lot of was watching our girls play Commerce and saw how they did it so well, scoring 40 in the first half,” Reynolds said.
GWA Boys 54, Riverside 47
The George Walton Academy boys basketball team went to 3-0 in region play with a 54-47 win on Friday against Riverside Military.
In the win against Riverside, the Bulldogs jumped out to an 17-10 lead after the first quarter as Logan Blalock scored eight points
Senior Chase Jocelyn led George Walton with 17 points while Blalock, a junior, finished with 16.
