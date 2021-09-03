MADISON — Though it doesn’t count in the region standings anymore, Monroe Area picked up bragging rights over longtime high school football rival Morgan County with a 30-0 win over the Bulldogs Friday night at Bill Corry Stadium.
It was the Hurricanes’ first win at Morgan County since 2003. Meanwhile, Monroe Area’s defense pitched its second shutout of the season during the victory, not allowing the Bulldogs a first down until the fourth quarter.
The Hurricanes came out of the gate hot and marched down the field and scored first on a 4-yard run by Alan Jones.
Morgan County gifted Monroe 2 more points with a bobbled punt snap in the end zone that resulted in a safety.
Monroe Area capitalized on the momentum and added another touchdown, this time through the air, when Selatian Straughter connected with JB Flud in the corner of the end zone from 17 yards out.
Straighter took it in himself for Monroe’s third touchdown of the night, scoring from 3 yards out. The Hurricanes successfully converted the 2-point try to go up 24-0 just before the half.
Once the teams returned from halftime, Monroe Area added one final score to its lead with another rushing touchdown by Straighter, this time from 25 yards out. However, the point after try was blocked leaving the score at 30-0.
Monroe Area gets a bye week next week before returning home to face Clarkston for homecoming.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.