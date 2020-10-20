Loganville Christian (1-4 overall) at Bethlehem Christian (1-3 overall)
The Lions will go back to their roots to try and earn their second win of the season. Now a member of the Georgia High School Association, LCA will travel up Highway 81 to face former Georgia Independent School Association foe Bethlehem Christian.
Since opening the season with a win over Providence Christian, the Lions have lost four straight, including a pair of games to ranked teams. The toughest part of the schedule looms with games against Athens Academy and Prince Avenue, ranked first and second, respectively, among Class A private schools.
Friday’s renewal of a GISA rivalry might be the Lions’ best chance at another win the rest of the year.
