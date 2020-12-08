No matter what happens in Savannah Friday night, George Walton Academy has far surpassed expectations for this football season. What’s more, expectations for next fall, if you’re inclined to look ahead, are through the roof.
That’s because, given the Bulldogs youthful and relatively sparse roster, 2020 was thought to be a rebuilding year. Preseason, this scribe predicted a 5-5 regular season and figured a decent showing in a first-round playoff loss would build momentum toward 2021.
Instead, GWA closed out the regular season 7-2, it’s only losses to top-five competition, and has knocked off a pair of higher seeds in the state playoffs, both on the road. They’ll have a chance to make it three straight this Friday against perennial Class A private school powerhouse Calvary Day.
Given my misread of the team earlier, I’m reluctant to give any opinion on the outcome of the Bulldogs upcoming game for fear of jinxing them. Let’s just say that GWA faithful might want to keep next Friday open.
So why was I so bearish on the Bulldogs preseason?
The Bulldogs roster had been devastated by graduation, having lost 26 players the previous two years, and had just six seniors on this team. The quarterback position was especially hard hit. Gone was transfer Colby Bell, which was preceded by the loss of four-year starter Omar Daniels the year before.
What’s more, the team’s leading rusher was returning from a major injury, which led to questions about how effective he would be. Even at full speed, he’d be running behind an offensive front with just two returning starters.
Defensively, the Bulldogs were looking at a complete overhaul.
When GWA trotted out for its first offensive series of the season back in September, it included three freshmen, two on the line and one, most ominously, under center. I remember thinking at the time that maybe my .500 prediction was too generous.
But the ninth-grade quarterback, Gavin Hall, played more like, at worst, a seasoned junior, and that gimpy running back, Jackson Ellerbee, ran like he’d been given a bionic leg replacement.
And that extremely young offensive front has paved the way for one of Class A’s most lethal running games.
The defense, excepting for a pair of stinkers (it surrendered 41 points to Prince Avenue and 56 to Athens Academy) was among the top 10 in points allowed in Class A private for much of the season.
Despite their recent success, the Bulldogs are still a very long shot to win a state title this fall (actually winter since the championship games won’t be played until after Christmas). For now, they don’t have the firepower on offense or the wherewithal on defense to overcome the state’s best.
But 12 months from now, they could very well could be making school history.
