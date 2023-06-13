One final glance back at the recently deceased high school sports year...
The Georgia Athletic Directors Association recently released its final Director’s Cup standings for 2022-23. The rankings are determined by a points system, awarding schools that win region and state titles.
Of our four local Georgia High School Association members, just one managed to finish among the Top 10 in its classification. The honor went to a formerly woebegone program that has recently been on an upward trajectory.
Social Circle placed eighth in Class A, Division I, its first time to finish among the top tier of schools in its division. Something tells me the Redskins are going to be a regular now.
As usual, the wrestling program made the biggest impact, winning state in traditional and placing third in duals. The girls soccer, a year after winning state, finished runner up, and the baseball team placed fifth.
A couple of factors figure into the Redskins recent upswing. First is a drop from Class AA to A. Second is a bigger emphasis on sharing athletes among the different teams. Spreading the talent around is especially important for smaller schools with a limit pool to choose from.
Walnut Grove came close to cracking the top 10 in Class AAAA, with solid season by all of its major programs. Like Social Circle, the Warriors have shown signs of becoming a player on both the region and state levels.
Football enjoyed an historic season and the boys basketball team was a legitimate state contender. But it was the girls hoops squad that provided some unexpected points in the Director’s Cup chase.
Don’t be surprised to see the Warriors move into the top 10 in the near future.
Loganville earned a state title (if you don’t know which team, you’re obviously new around these parts). But the Red Devils didn’t get as big of a bump in basketball as they during the previous prep season.
Chances are, they’ll be battling for the top 10 soon.
Recordwise, Monroe Area football experienced a down year by its own lofty standards, with a .500 finish. But the Hurricanes did reach the second round of state despite being hamstrung by a lost coin toss after the regular season.
And the boys basketball team put together a record-setting season, also making to the second round of state.
But those contribution weren’t nearly enough to put the Hurricanes in contention for a high finish in the Cup standings.
It was a fun a memorable season on our local playing fields. We’re hoping for and even expecting bigger things in the coming year.
David Johnson has been a sports correspondent for The Walton Tribune for 20 years. His column appears each Wednesday.
