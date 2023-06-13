GWA Lady Dogs

The George Walton Academy Lady Bulldogs state title was a highlight of the past school year.

One final glance back at the recently deceased high school sports year...

The Georgia Athletic Directors Association recently released its final Director’s Cup standings for 2022-23. The rankings are determined by a points system, awarding schools that win region and state titles.

