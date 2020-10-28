Loganville (2-4 overall, 1-2 in 8-AAAAA) at Jackson County (3-3 overall, 2-1 in 8-AAAAA)
Since opening the season with a scintillating overtime win over cross-county rival Monroe Area, the Red Devils have lost four of five.
Worst of all, two those have been region games. As a result, Loganville face what might be a must-win game against a rejuvenated Jackson County program. Lose and the Red Devils would need to win their final three to earn one of the region’s four playoff berths, including next week’s game in Athens against league favorite Clarke Central.
The offense continues to struggle. In three of their four losses, they’ve managed a touchdown or less. They’ve been particular anemic late. Since its comeback against Monroe, Loganville has totaled just 14 points in the fourth quarter of five games.
The Red Devils have dominated the series with Jackson, winning the previous seven games. But the two have not played since 2007, and Loganville has never faced Rich McWhorter.
One of the state’s winningest coaches, McWhorter came to Jackson in 2019 after 29 seasons at Carlton County, where he won four state titles and 15 region crowns. The Panthers went 3-7 in his first season but have already matched that win total this fall.
