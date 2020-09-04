The Loganville Middle Red Devil football team took the field on Wednesday against an aggressive Wildcat team from Carver, but ultimately it was the Red Devils who came out on top by a final of 36-28.
The Wildcats punched it in for the first score of the game with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Charles Menga from Jesse Maddox. CJ Welborn completed the drive with a 2-point conversion making the score 8-0 Carver.
The first of the Red Devils’ three big breaks came when Luke Culbertson intercepted a Maddox pass and returned it to the Wildcat 4-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage Bryce Genske punched it in from 4 yards out and Genske also converted on the 2-point conversion, tying the game at 8-8.
The second big break for the Red Devils came on the next Wildcat possession. Souare was able to strip the Wildcat runner of the ball and scampered for 32 yards before being tackled at the Wildcat 1-yard line. Loganville’s Brody Hannah connected with Austin Taylor for a 6-yard touchdown pass and Luke Culbertson converted the 2-point conversion to put the Red Devils up 16-8 going into halftime.
On the first possession coming out of halftime, Kenzi Battle intercepted a pass and returned it 56 yards for the Wildcat touchdown. The 2-point conversion by Welborn tied the game again at 16-16.
The Red Devils’ next drive also ended with a Battle interception along with a 45-yard return, putting the Wildcats deep in Red Devil territory and ended with a Welborn 3-yard touchdown run. The 2-point conversion failed and the Wildcats led 22-16 late in the third quarter.
Loganville fought back on its next possession with a seven-play drive including four receptions then a 9-yard touchdown run.
Culbertson converted on the 2-point conversion to put the Red Devils up 24-22.
Not to be outdone, the Wildcats drove right back down the field and scored with a pass from Maddox to Welborn that went 37 yards for the touchdown. The 2-point conversion failed and the Wildcats held a 28-24 lead.
The Red Devil defense, led by D’lante Overstreet, Souare, Taylor, Dylan Britt and Culbertson, forced a punt by the Wildcats with two minutes remaining. The snap went over the punter’s head and was recovered at the Wildcat 1-yard line and downed by Souare.
One the following play, Hannah punched it in for the 1-yard touchdown, giving the Red Devils the 30-28 lead.
The 2-point conversion failed.
Carver made an effort to put together a winning drive, but Izaiah Silvera intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown to seal the game for the Red Devils.
