HIAWASSEE — Social Circle is one step closer to snapping a decade long playoff drought after defeating Towns County 34-27 Friday night to move to 3-6 overall and 1-3 in Region 8-A Public play.
The Redskins got on the board first with a touchdown in the first quarter. They added another touchdown in the second quarter, but Towns County was able to answer with a touchdown of its own to lead it at 14-7 going into halftime.
Things got wild in the third when Social Circle put up two touchdowns while Towns added two of its own, but missed the extra point attempts.
Both teams added touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Social Circle was able to hold on for the win.
A win over Greene County next week would give Social Circle its first state playoff berth since 2009.
