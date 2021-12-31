MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The University of Georgia earned a chance to avenge the one blemish on its otherwise stellar season.
The third-ranked Bulldogs manhandled No. 2 Michigan 34-11 Friday night in the Orange Bowl, a College Football Playoff semifinal victory.
Georgia (13-1) will play top-ranked Alabama (13-1) on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis in the CFP national championship game. It's a rematch of the Southeastern Conference title game, which Alabama won 41-24 in Atlanta.
#OrangeBowl Champs pic.twitter.com/VW0W5bU0dW— Georgia Bulldogs (@UGAAthletics) January 1, 2022
The Crimson Tide beat Cincinnati 27-6 on Friday in the Cotton Bowl.
