Game of the Week
- Who: Social Circle (2-0) at Walnut Grove (0-2)
- When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
- Where: Warrior Stadium, Walnut Grove
- Series: Walnut Grove leads series 1-0
- Last: Walnut Grove 42, Social Circle 16 (Sept. 18, 2020)
After a pair of impressive wins to open the season, Social Circle has given every indication its football program is turning a corner.
A third consecutive win Friday night would make it a certainty as the Class A Redskins hit the road for the first time and face cross-county rival Walnut Grove of Class AAAAA.
“This is going to be our biggest test so far,” second-year Redskins head coach Rob Patton said. “We know they’re going to be bigger than us and more of them. But they can only put 11 on the field at a time.”
Social Circle hasn’t won three straight games since 2006, which is also the last time they ended the year with a winning record.
On the other side, a loss would be a devastating blow for a Walnut Grove team that’s dropped back-to-back games to open the season, including being blanked 35-0 by rival Monroe Area last Friday.
The Warriors have struggled to develop a consistent offensive attack and have been too generous on defense.
The two area programs met for the first time last fall, with the Warriors winning easily by a final of 42-16. Despite the four-classification discrepancy, the Redskins feel like they have a great chance to even the series.
“We haven’t played the toughest teams the past two weeks, but any time you step on the field and have some success, it gives you confidence,” Patton said.
The Redskins were expected to be explosive on offense, led by the return of defending Walton County passing champ Logan Cross. In two games, he’s passed for more than 500 yards and thrown four TDs with no interceptions.
But it’s the defense that’s seen the biggest improvement. Last fall, they allowed 31 points a game. They’ve given up 6 so far this fall, including last week’s 21-0 blanking of Providence Christian.
