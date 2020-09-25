SOCIAL CIRCLE — Putnam County crashed the party Friday night, handing Social Circle a 45-0 homecoming loss at Redskins Field.
The War Eagles jumped on top 36-0 at the half, and the only suspense remaining was who would be crowned homecoming queen (the honor went to senior Tara Poole).
The Redskins fall to 1-3, and in all three losses they’ve trailed by 35 or more points heading into the fourth. They opted for a running clock the entire second half.
The War Eagles dominated on both sides of the ball, holding the Redskins to 83 total yards while compiling 485 on offense, including 398 on the ground.
Putnam received he opening kickoff went 80 yards in just four plays, culminated by a 42-yard run by junior running back Cedrion Brundage.
The Redskins took over at their own 17 and moved 77 yards in 13 plays as sophomore as quarterback Logan Cross completed seven of eight passes for 59 yards. But the drive stalled at the seven as his final four passes were incomplete.
That would turn out to be Socials deepest and biggest threat.
The Redskins defense, which was allowing 35 points a game, couldn’t contain the War Eagles one-two offensive punch of Brundage and quarterback Gerald Kilgore. The two combined for 357 rushing yards and six TDs.
Brundage followed up his first touchdown with a 1-yard plunge late in the first quarter to put his team up by 14.
The Panthers immediately added two more when, on a Redskins punt attempt, the snap sailed over the head of kicker Hunter Wise and out of the end zone for a safety.
Putnam was forced to punt for the only time of the first half on their next possession. But they added a pair of touchdowns the next two times they touched the ball as Kilgore scored on runs of 21 and 55 yards.
Logan Cross, who entered the game among the top passers in the state with 408 yards, completed 12 of 27 throws for 88 yards and an interception on the first play of the second half.
Four plays later, Brundage scored on a 25 yard run for Putnam’s final TD.
They added another safety when the ball slide through the Redskins Wise and out of the endzone for the second time in the game.
Putnam’s victory was its third straight over Social Circle and the first since the two former 8-AA region rivals were placed in separate classifications. After GHSA reclassification, the War stayed in Class A while the Redskins dropped into Class A.
The Redskins will travel to Lexington next Friday to face Oglethorpe County in their final tune up before Region 8-A play begins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.