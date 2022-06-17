For the past two years, Alan Jones biggest rival for the Walton County rushing crown was his own teammate.
Quarterback Selatian Straughter finished atop the standings both in 2019 and last fall and would have made it three straight but for a season-ending injury in 2020.
Jones finished first that year and was within 132 yards of dethroning his backfield mate last season. With Straughter out of the way and a less rushing-focused quarterback in his place, Jones should have no problem emerging as the county’s most prolific running back.
“He’s going to get his touches,” said Monroe Area head coach Kevin Reach. “You can’t really predict how much because it depends on the other team. But I’d like to see it around 25 a game.”
In today’s era of pass-happy, spread offenses, that’s a heavy load. Considering Jones will also be called on to play a large number of snaps on defense at cornerback.
the 5-11, 185-pound senior will be a busy man this fall.
“We’re going to need him on defense because, when he’s back there, we’re a lot better, especially with some of the new teams in our region that like to throw the ball around,” Reach said. “But we’re going to have to really plan how we do it, because he’s a running back first.”
And he’s a darn good one. He’s tough between the tackles but can bounce outside and outmaneuver and outrun defenders. He’s compiled over 2,400 yard rushing and 16 touchdowns the past two years.
But opposing teams can’t just focus on shutting him down after a pitch or handoff. He’s ranked among the top 10 receivers in the county the past two years with 410 yards and seven TDs.
“He’s a special player,” Reach said. “He’s somebody the whole team can rally around. Now that it’s his third year, I expect it to be a big year for him.”
