The high school football season is a month away, but area players are already hard at work in the weight room, on the practice field and at football camps preparing for the new year. Each week during the summer, The Walton Tribune will highlight the top returning players that are expected to make a major impact for their respective teams.
Loganville Christian Academy head football coach Tim Wellmaker clearly remembers the first time he met Oliver Bucker.
“First thing I thought was, he’s a big kid,” Wellmaker said.
And Wellmaker’s standards for big are bigger than most. He spent much of his community coaching days at Class AAAAAAA programs, where 300-plus pound linemen were the rule rather than the exception.
And while Buckner tips the scales at a mere 275 pounds, he has the room and the drive to get bigger.
And it’s that motivation and drive that have made him such a big player for the Lions.
Buckner has been a part of the LCA football scene since fourth grade. He’s started on both sides of the lines for the varsity since the 10th grade.
He loves the game and desperately wants to continue his career at the next level. Chances are good he could become LCA’s first major Division I signee.
He recently attended a camp at Pittsburgh, where he caught the eye of the Panthers head coach and defensive line assistant. But his dream school is Georgia Tech.
While he’s yet to receive any firm offers, an impressive senior season could open the flood gates.
“This is my last shot and I want to do as well as I can,” Buckner said.
Wellmaker is counting on a big season from his lineman. He’ll start and guard and team up with his twin brother Sam on the offensive line. On defense, he’ll be a down lineman on what Wellmaker hopes could develop into a formidable front.
In an abbreviated eight-game season last fall, Bucker was among the team leaders in tackles with 28, including five tackles for loses and a sack.
“He’s an established leader,” Wellmaker said. “He’s not vocal, but he’s high energy and driven and ambitious and he leads by example.”
As is the case with most Class A programs, numbers dictate that many players go both ways. Buckner will rarely, if ever, leave the field this season, which means off-season conditioning is key.
That’s not a problem for Buckner, who Wellmaker calls a “student of the weight room.”
In addition to his off-season work with his teammates, he spends hours at Uplift Sports, a sports training facility in Loganville. He hopes to be in the best shape of his life by the time the Lions kickoff of the season against Bethlehem Christian in August.
But he’s most looking forward to Senior Night when he plays his final home game against Athens Christian in October.
“That’s always stood out to me,” Buckner said. “It’s fun to see how the seniors just seem to play harder in that last game.”
An even bigger game looms the following week, when the Lions close out the regular season against cross-county rival George Walton.
Certainly, an upset of the Bulldogs would turn some heads, some of which could be those of college recruiters looking for a talented lineman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.